West Coast rapper Saweetie is looking new and improved. The hip-hop star has come forward to reveal her revamped look following a publicized split from ex-boyfriend Quavo. Saweetie Reveals New Look Saw went to her Instagram page to unload a slideshow of new pics. The shots feature her rocking blonde hair and a caption hints […]Full Article
Saweetie Reveals New Look After Quavo Breakup
SOHH0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Quavo, Takoff + Offset Allegedly Jumped Justin LaBoy Over Saweetie Q&A
Almost buried under the shocking new video of rap stars Quavo and Saweetie fighting in an elevator prior to their recent breakup..
SOHH