Jacqueline Fernandez starts `Ram Setu` shoot, Akshay Kumar captures the moment

Jacqueline Fernandez starts `Ram Setu` shoot, Akshay Kumar captures the moment

Mid-Day

Published

The black-and-white close-up shot captures Jacqueline in a classic look, with her head covered by a printed dupatta. Posting the image, the actress talked about how honoured she felt working in the "prestigious film".

Full Article