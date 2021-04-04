Film Industry to observe strict SOPs
The entertainment industry will observe stringent Covid-19 SOPs while filming movies and shows amid the state"s partial lockdown beginning Monday. In fact, industry representatives will monitor film shoots countrywide, enforce pandemic protocol on production houses and punish offenders. Sunday afternoon, CM Uddhav Thackeray called a virtual meeting with film and TV producers and expressed concern over the Covid spread. He appealed to them to cooperate with the state's strictures.Full Article