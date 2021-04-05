Akshay Kumar hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive
Published
Apart from Akshay Kumar, 45 crew members of his upcoming film, Ram Setu, for which the star was busy shooting have tested COVID-19 positive.Full Article
Published
Apart from Akshay Kumar, 45 crew members of his upcoming film, Ram Setu, for which the star was busy shooting have tested COVID-19 positive.Full Article
The movie star had announced just a day earlier that he had tested positive for coronavirus.
Bollywood actors Govinda has been tested positive for COVID-19. Govinda has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. Recently,..