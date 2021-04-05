Remembering Bollywood's icon Shashikala

You would love to hate her, because Shashikala was an ace villain in a world full of men! Her glamorous career spanning decades has been laced with strong-willed characters, always the opposite of an ideological leading lady. And what’s more, Shashikala refused to be type-case and experimented by famously playing numerous supporting characters in over 100 movies. Here’s celebrating the effervescence actress Shashikala, whose riveting roles and flamboyant style won hearts!