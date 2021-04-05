10 Best Saree Looks of Rahsmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses of the South. The stunning actress made her Tollywood debut opposite Naga Shaurya in Chalo. She portrayed the role of L Karthika and won millions of hearts with her spectacular performance. The diva was recently seen in Bheeshma. She shared screen space with Nithiin in the film. The actress is not slowing down and is only climbing the ladder of success. Apart from her incredible performances, Ankita has won hearts because of her cute personality. She is one of the most loved actresses. When it comes to style, Rashmika knows how to slay! The actress turns a year older today. On this special occasion, have a look at the actress' best saree looks.