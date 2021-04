Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has been hospitalized for Coronavirus. The 53-year-old actor was filming Amazon’s Hindi movie Ram Setu when the infection reportedly occurred. Deadline reports that 45 other crew members also contracted the contagious virus. Click inside to find out the full story… Akshay first announced his diagnosis over the weekend. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/w9Q7m54BUN — [...]