BROCKHAMPTON Detail 'ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE'

New single 'COUNT ON ME' is out now...



*BROCKHAMPTON* have detailed their incoming album 'ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE'.



The world's hardest working boy band are back, and their new album will be released on April 9th.



'ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE' was teased with an explosive Danny Brown collaboration, and the full tracklisting is online now.



JPEGMAFIA guests, alongside A$AP Mob pairing A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg; elsewhere, you can find appearances from Charlie Wilson, Baird, and SoGone SoFlexy.



New single 'COUNT ON ME' is online now - check it out below.



1. BUZZCUT (feat. Danny Brown)

2. CHAIN ON (feat. JPEGMAFIA)

3. COUNT ON ME

4. BANKROLL (feat A$AP Rocky and A$AP Ferg)

5. THE LIGHT

6. WINDOWS (feat. SoGone SoFlexy)

7. I’LL TAKE YOU ON (feat. Charlie Wilson)

8. OLD NEWS (feat. Baird)

9. WHAT’S THE OCCASION?

10. WHEN I BALL

11. DON’T SHOOT UP THE PARTY

12. DEAR LORD

13. THE LIGHT PT. II



BONUS TRACKS (PHYSICAL FORMATS ONLY):

1. ROBERTO’S INTERLUDE

2. JEREMIAH

3. SEX

4. PRESSURE / BOW WOW (feat. ssgkobe)



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

