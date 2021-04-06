Go Behind The Scenes With Alaina Castillo

As shoots her terrific 'indica' music video...



*Alaina Castillo* wants to make 2021 her own.



The hugely ambitious alt-pop riser released her new single 'indica' earlier this month, and it quickly became a phenomenon.



The Houston-born artist tore through streaming services, ratcheting up millions of plays and confirming her appearance at the Latin AMAs on April 15th.



The Mexican-American bilingual star shot an incredible visual for 'indica', one that illustrated the full breadth of her creative ambitions.



A luxe, super-stylised clip, it matches the calming tone of her lyrical voice to bold use of colour and startling effects.



We've gained a new video, one that takes fans on set for a behind the scenes look at the shoot itself.



A glimpse into her world, it's a must-watch for fans - shown in control of her creative output, Alaina Castillo is a true independent.



Tune in now.



Watch the full 'indica' video below.



Photo Credit: *Chris Shelley*



