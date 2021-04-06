Funk Flex Calls Out Music Industry For Neglecting DMX

Radio veteran Funk Flex is calling out the industry. In light of the hospitalization of DMX from a drug overdose-induced heart attack, Flex exposed how nobody in the biz helped X despite being aware of what he was going through. Funk Flex Calls Out Music Industry For Not Helping DMX Funk Flex says that industry […]

