`Harry Potter` star Paul Ritter dies of brain tumour at 54

`Harry Potter` star Paul Ritter dies of brain tumour at 54

Mid-Day

Published

"It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night," Ritter`s representative said in a statement to NBC. "He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour."

Full Article