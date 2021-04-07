"It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night," Ritter`s representative said in a statement to NBC. "He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour."Full Article
`Harry Potter` star Paul Ritter dies of brain tumour at 54
