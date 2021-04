Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl often indulge in social media PDA, as they shower love on each other through Instagram posts and comments. Recently, a cryptic post by Sushmita Sen led to speculations that the couple has separated. However showering love on Sushmita, Rohman put an end to all break-up rumours. While praising Sushmita’s character of Aarya from a web series, Rohman wrote, “Aarya I like, Sush I love”.