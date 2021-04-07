Billie Marten's Heavenly 'Creature Of Mine' Has Apocalyptic Origins

Joe Wheatley directs the new video...



*Billie Marten* has shared her heavenly new single 'Creature Of Mine'.



The songwriter's new single is one of her most overtly beautiful statements yet, but it contains some dark origins.



Lyrically, she's discussing "an end of the world, post-apocalyptic scenario", one that truly puts you to the test.



A thought experiment, she says "you get to choose one thing, one person to leave it with. It’s a love song to a stranger and a polite request to momentarily leave Earth when it’s all too much."



Out now, 'Creature Of Mine' also comes with an enticing new video crafted alongside Joe Wheatley.



She explains: “Joe and I wanted this video to represent that needless search for something other than what you have. Something intangible and elusive, something also quite beautiful and abstract to pair with the song - an inconclusively painted picture.”



Tune in now.



Related: *Clash Meets Billie Marten - "We Learn And Adjust Everyday"*



Photo Credit: *Katie Silvester*



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

