Celebrities who rang in their pet's birthdays

Sometime ago, we had told you how celebrities are obsessed with their pets so much that they have a seperate social media page for their furry babies. While some show their love by capturing adorable videos and pictures of their pets on social media, few others went an extra mile to ring their pets' birthdays in a big way. Be it Samantha Akkineni celebrating Hash's birthday party or most recently Shivani Narayanan throwing a pet party for Diamond - pet parties seem to be a new fad. Let's take a look at some of the celebrities who threw a bash for their dogs...