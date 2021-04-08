Kangana Ranaut shares pictures of parents getting COVID-19 vaccine

Kangana Ranaut shares pictures of parents getting COVID-19 vaccine

Mid-Day

Published

Sharing photographs of her mother and father getting the vaccine, Kangana tweeted: "My parents got their second dose of the vaccine today in Himachal Pradesh, no fever no weakness no other symptoms they are feeling quiet good and happy... Waiting for my turn now."

Full Article