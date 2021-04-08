Ex-NFL Star Travis Rudolph Arrested on 1st Degree Murder Charge
The 25-year-old former Florida State wide receiver allegedly opened fire on a group of people in Lake Park, Florida on Wednesday, April 7, killing one man.Full Article
Former Florida State and Cardinal Newman High School football star Travis Rudolph has been arrested on a murder charge.
Travis Rudolph, the leading receiver for FSU in 2015 and '16 who spent time with the Giants and Dolphins, has been charged with..