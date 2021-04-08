Hansal Mehta schools a Twitter user

Hansal Mehta is not the one who will take social media trolls lying down and his recent Tweets are proof. On Wednesday, the filmmaker had questioned if his son, who has down syndrome, wants the vaccine or if he needs it. “My son Pallava is 25 years old. He has Downs Syndrome. He has suffered from a near fatal respiratory failure a few years ago. Does he want the vaccine or does he need it?” Hansal Mehta wrote on Twitter with a picture of his son.