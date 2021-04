Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who is one of the most popular star kids on the block currently, made her debut in 2020 with ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She recently bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Female and took home the prestigious Black Lady. She received the award from her grandfather Kabir Bedi which was like a cherry on the cake for her.