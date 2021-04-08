Happy 80th Birthday Dame Vivienne Westwood!

Debuting her new film, "Don't Buy A Bomb" tonight...



Happy Birthday Dame Vivienne Westwood! The British punk legend and fashion icon turns 80 today, and to mark the occasion, she is releasing a short film and an even shorter manifesto.



Her film titled 'Do Not Buy A Bomb' is presented by CIRCA has been created by Westwood herself, the ten minute short features the British punk designer performing a rewritten rendition of 'Without You' from My Fair Lady.



With a long standing history speaking out against societal injustices and environmental issues, Westwood's reinterpretation of 'Without You' offers a stark warning of our indifference to the looming environmental catastrophies, speaks out against arms trade and its link to climate change.





'What a fool i was, what a dominated fool



/ To think that you were the Earth and the sky...'





A special limited-edition print titled 'Do Not Buy A Bomb', created by Vivienne Westwood in support of the #CIRCAECONOMY is avaialble to buy for £100 (excl. VAT) on the CIRCA website until 8th May 2021.



Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT) is a UK-based organisation working to end the international arms trade. Learn more at caat.org.uk



CIRCA commisions a different artist each month to present new ideas that consider our world each time. Westwood's work will pause Piccadilly's adverts at 20:21 BST, a new time for 2021.



Visitors at Piccadilly Circus can connect their headphones to WWW.CIRCA.ART and receive a fully immersive audio-visual experience.



Follow online and watch tonight at 20:21 BST at WWW.CIRCA.ART



Alongside the CIRCA film launch, Westwood released an anti-capitalist statement and call to join the Climate Revolition through her fashion house.



"I have a plan 2 save the World. Capitalism is a war economy + war is the biggest polluter, therefore Stop War + change economy 2 fair distribution of wealth at the same time: NO MANS LAND. Let's be clear, U + I. can't stop war just like that. But we can stop *arms production* + that would halt climate change *cc* + financial Crash. Long term this will stop war.



April 8th is my 80th birthday. Please read the Manifesto + Diaries + follow the playing cards 2 find out how life changing the new economy will be. Read over + again 2 realise how simple + radical the plan is, then U will change your pattern of life + by talking U will support me in the fight.



One day soon U will say the right thing 2 the right person at the right time 2 make a difference. Put this in your features + columns + on social media - as journalists U could become activists. I have always combined fashion with activism: the one helps the other. Maybe fashion can Stop War. " - Vivienne Westwood.



The Vivienne Westwood Foundation has been working with the Climate Revolution for years, releasing a series of playing cards in 2017 that are still up for sale.





Follow Vivienne Westwood at climaterevolution.co.uk







