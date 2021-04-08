KIRBY's 'Boyz II Men' Is A Dose Of Soulful Sunshine

Check it out now...



Stateside vocalist *KIRBY* has shared her new single 'Boyz II Men'.



A noted songwriter, the Memphis native has worked with the likes of The Roots and the renowned Menahan Street Band, before recording a delicious *COLORS session*.



Recent single 'Superpower' features D Smoke, but the follow up is KIRBY at her most soulful.



A song about seduction, temptation, and why commitment should win out, 'Boyz II Men' is dubbed a "tell-all R&B anthem" by its maker.



KIRBY dedicates it to "the bad choices I’ve made in love. I love it because there was a time when I would look back at my love life and think ‘GIRL WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?’ Now that I can sing about those situations and not cry lets me know I’ve truly grown from them."



Playful yet perfectly sculpted, 'Boyz II Men' is KIRBY at her most riveting.



Photo Credit: *Courtney Loo & David Karp*



