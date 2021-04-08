'New' Prince Album 'Welcome 2 America' Unearthed

It will be released on July 30th...



A 'new' *Prince* album has been announced.



'Coming 2 America' was recorded in 2010 before being shelved, with *Prince* placing it in the famed Paisley Park vaults.



Set to be released on July 30th, it features some pointed, politicised lyrics, one that expressed his own fears for a darkening globe.



Out this summer, 'Coming 2 America' will be profiled on CBS 60 Minutes this Sunday (April 11th), with the Deluxe Edition set to feature 12 studio tracks, and an unreleased live video shot in Los Angeles during his 21 Nite Stand.



The news is equipped with a Prince quote from 2010: “The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell's vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead."



Out July 30th, the title track 'Welcome 2 America' is online now.



