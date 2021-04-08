BREAKING: 5 Dead in South Carolina Shooting, Ex-NFL Player Identified as Gunman

BREAKING: 5 Dead in South Carolina Shooting, Ex-NFL Player Identified as Gunman

Mediaite

Published

Journeyman NFL player Phillip Adams has been identified as the primary suspect in South Carolina shooting that has led five dead, including himself, early Thursday morning. According to the AP: The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL pro Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according […]

Full Article