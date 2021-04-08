Journeyman NFL player Phillip Adams has been identified as the primary suspect in South Carolina shooting that has led five dead, including himself, early Thursday morning. According to the AP: The gunman who killed five people including a prominent doctor in South Carolina was former NFL pro Phillip Adams, who killed himself early Thursday, according […]Full Article
BREAKING: 5 Dead in South Carolina Shooting, Ex-NFL Player Identified as Gunman
