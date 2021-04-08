Prince William wants to reunite privately with Prince Harry before unveiling statue of Princess Diana: source
Published
Prince Harry is currently residing in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie.Full Article
Published
Prince Harry is currently residing in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie.Full Article
The broadcaster quit Good Morning Britain in early March after coming under fire for his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan,..
Also on Sunday, Prince William's children wrote handmade cards to "granny" Diana on Mother's Day