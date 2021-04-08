The Big Bull Movie Review: The Bollywood bull

The Big Bull Movie Review: The Bollywood bull

Mid-Day

Published

Except, The Big Bull is unintentionally an OTT release. But it is in every way, a ‘Bollywood’ film, in terms of how you’d expect/imagine the life of a top, ’90s stock broker, modelled on the infamous Harshad Mehta, to play out.

Full Article