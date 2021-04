Britney Spears is protected! The 39-year-old Glory pop icon revealed on Thursday (April 8) that she received the coronavirus vaccine in a video with boyfriend Sam Asghari posted to her Instagram. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears “Got the COVID vaccine 😳💉 …. Great success 😂 …. High-five 🖐🏻 !!!!!! @samasghari,” she [...]