Abhishek 's befitting reply to a netizen

Abhishek Bachchan is known for his befitting yet subtle replies to the ones who troll him on social media. Now, as his film 'The Big Bull' has released on a digital platform, a netizen took to Twitter to mock AB's acting skills in the film. The Twitter user wrote, "As usual @juniorbachchan doesn't disappoint you with his 3rd rate so called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles."