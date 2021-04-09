Looked at another way, it also automatically drops your conscious expectations here. As it did mine. Also, never heard of filmmaker Kookie Gulati. And then you’re inevitably/pleasantly surprised, hearing yourself go, “Not bad at all, huh?” As I did too.Full Article
The Big Bull Movie Review: The Bollywood bull
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Movie Review - The Big Bull | Abhishek B, Ileana D, Nikita D, Sohum S | Kookie Gulati |
desimartini
Abhishek Bachchan starrer The Big Bull is now streaming on Disney + Hotstar. The film based on the Harshad Mehta story much like..