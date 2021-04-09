Matt Gaetz Reportedly Sent $900 on Venmo to Indicted Tax Collector Buddy, Who Then Paid Three Young Women for ‘Tuition’ and ‘School’

According to a report by The Daily Beast, Gaetz paid Greenberg $900 through the phone payment app Venmo late one evening in May 2018. The next morning, Greenberg then used Venmo to pay three young women separate sums of money that added up to exactly $900. In the field on the app to describe the purpose of the payments, Greenberg said that the funds were for “Tuition,” “School,” and “School.”