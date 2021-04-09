Busta Rhymes + Mariah Carey Pick Up Where They Left Off







Hip-hop veteran Busta Rhymes and R&B diva Mariah Carey formed an unforgettable collaboration in 2003 with “I Know What You Want.” The dynamic duo is back, 18 years later, with a sequel to that song called “Where I Belong.” Busta Rhymes + Mariah Carey Make Magic One More Time The song “Where I Belong” is […]

