R&S Records Criticised For New Statement

*R&S Records* has faced criticism for its latest statement.



Former employee Raj Chaudhuri handled A&R for the label.



In a statement at the time he criticised the label head, writing: "I am not comfortable with working with Renaat Vandepapeliere and putting energy into a company that doesn't support Black and women artists sufficiently..."



Raj went further than this in January, *filing a Particulars Of Claim* with the UK employment tribunal against R&S Records.



A 40 page document was compiled - witnessed by BBC and *Resident Advisor* - which contained screenshots of emails and texts, accusing Renaat Vandepapeliere of being involved in "discrimination, harassment, victimisation and post-employment victimisation".



In a new statement, R&S Records described Raj Chaudhuri as being engaged in "malicious communications" and also allege he "attempted to blackmail the company and its founder".



Tackling the allegations, the statement says:



"Discrimination is not to be taken lightly and each claim is insulting when they are in such opposition to the truth. We feel it is disrespectful to those who actually are or have been the victim of the most derogatory conduct that is discrimination".



The statement defends the R&B boss by saying: "Renaat Vandepapeliere is anything but a racist or a sexist, quite the opposite. As a music professional, he does not prioritise identity politics; rather he pays careful attention to the sound of music talent."



The note ends by referring to the ongoing legal discussions.



The wording of the statement has faced criticism online.



A statement from R&S Records. pic.twitter.com/B5YqV12TSE



— R&S Records (@randsrecords) April 9, 2021



