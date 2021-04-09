Tommy Hilfiger and Patta Collaborate To Celebrate The African Diaspora

"Unity is strength, division is weakness"



Tommy Hilfiger has partnered with Amsterdam streetwear brand Patta for an exclusive capsule collection for Spring 2021. The two brands, both dedicated to openness and committed to fostering inclusivity, collaboration and community have come together to celebrate the strength and influence of the African diaspora movement with the message "unity is strength, division is weakness."



To mark their first collaborative collection, the PATTAxTOMMY capsule features a reinterpretation of the iconic Hilfiger flag. The iconic design, usually reminiscent of classic Americana in red, white and blue has replaced in traditional Pan-African colours of deep red, black, green and yellow in celebration of African culture and community.



The unisex collection is inspired by archival TOMMY JEANS pieces, available in both adult sizes and kidswear, PATTAxTOMMY boasts a full wardrobe with t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, outerwear, jeans and baseball caps. A printed diaspora message *"GREAT PRINCIPLES, GREAT IDEALS KNOW NO NATIONALITY"* is printed across pieces alongside the newly designed flag.



Nigerian filmmaker Dafe Oboro shot the campaign film in Lagos, titled "Two Become One", the short film aims to shine a light on the multifaceted nature of life in inner cities alongside campaign imagery from Moroccan visual artist Hassan Hajjaj. Patta has also produced "Katibo Yeye", a documentary directed by award-winning Dutch director Frank Zichem. "Katibo Yeye" follows Clarence Breevelt, a Suriname-born man living in the Netherlands as he attempts to trace the shipping route from Ghana to Suriname traveled by his enslaved anscestors, visiting slave trading locations along the way. *Katibo Yeye* will be availabel to watch at PattaxTommy.com for a limited time.







For this partnership, Tommy Hilfiger and Patta will be donating to a selection of organisations dedicated to celebrating Afro-descendants and uplifting African voices in various countries: The Black Archives from Amsterdam, Sistah Space from London and The Good Neighborhood from Milan.



The full PATTAxTOMMY range is availabel around the globe from today via the Patta retail network and at PattaxTommy.com, and via selected wholesale partners from April 16th.









- - -



