BREAKING: DMX Dead at Age 50

BREAKING: DMX Dead at Age 50

Mediaite

Published

Famed rapper DMX has died. In a statement provided to the hip hop news outlet XXL Magazine, the rapper’s team confirmed news of the passing — six days after he suffered a heart attack due to a drug overdose. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl […]

Full Article