DMX Has Died, It Is Confirmed

*DMX* has died, it has been confirmed.



The rap icon was rushed to hospital at the weekend, where he was placed on life support.



Treated at White Plains Hospital, *DMX* became the subject of *feverish internet speculation*.



In a statement, his family have confirmed that DMX passed away earlier today (April 9th).



The statement reads...



We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.



Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.



We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalised.



It's news fans have feared for almost a week now.



Real name Earl Simmons, his 1998 debut album 'It's Dark and Hell Is Hot' was a colossal smash, sparking two decades of success.



2003 book E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX detailed his rise, and he remained active right until the end.



