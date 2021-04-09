'Attack on Titan' manga series concludes nearly 12-year run
Published
The final chapter of the "Attack on Titan" manga series, popular in Japan and abroad and set to be made into a Hollywood film, was released Friday, closing…Full Article
Published
The final chapter of the "Attack on Titan" manga series, popular in Japan and abroad and set to be made into a Hollywood film, was released Friday, closing…Full Article
Sometimes anime is just too much for people. Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the series that were excluded from certain..