Fans are thanking Kelly Clarkson for Taylor Swift‘s re-recorded Fearless album! Back in 2019, the 38-year-old singer and talk show host suggested that the 31-year-old entertainer re-record her albums after it was revealed that Scooter Braun had purchased Taylor‘s master recordings, seemingly without her knowledge. “@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record [...]