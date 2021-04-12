The official Instagram account of BAFTA posted a picture of the couple. In the image, Priyanka is seen wearing a fiery red embroidered jacket with an open neckline paired with ivory harem pants. Nick chose a classic number as he opted for a black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.Full Article
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas go `red and black` on BAFTA red carpet
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
BAFTA 2021: Priyanka Chopra says it`s great time to be a cartoon in Covid era
Mid-Day
Pete Docter`s "Soul" was the winner in the category, beating competition from niminees such as "Onward" and "Wolfwalkers". ..
-
Priyanka & Nick arrive at BAFTA red carpet
IndiaTimes
-
Priyanka Chopra, Phoebe Dynevor, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and More Sizzling on 2021 BAFTA Red Carpet
AceShowbiz
-
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' readjustment to red carpet life
USATODAY.com
-
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Heat Up the 2021 BAFTAs: See Stars' Best Red Carpet Looks
E! Online
You might like
More coverage
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share a Sweet Moment on BAFTAs 2021 Red Carpet
Just Jared
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share a sweet moment on the red carpet at the 2021 BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday (April..
-
In pictures: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas loved up at the Baftas
Belfast Telegraph
-
PC keeps Nick company in recording studios
IndiaTimes