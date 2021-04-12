Immortalising Sandeep Unnikrishnan`s valour, makers of Major release the teaser

Immortalising Sandeep Unnikrishnan`s valour, makers of Major release the teaser

Mid-Day

Published

Paying a homage to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the makers of the biographical war drama have mounted the film on a huge canvas to offer insights into the varied dimensions of his life.

Full Article