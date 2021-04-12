Paying a homage to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the makers of the biographical war drama have mounted the film on a huge canvas to offer insights into the varied dimensions of his life.Full Article
Immortalising Sandeep Unnikrishnan`s valour, makers of Major release the teaser
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’ teaser unveiled
The film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka is inspired by the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and will release in Telugu, Hindi and..
Hindu
Sandeep Unnikrishnan's biopic 'Major' to release in Malayalam, makers release posters
Starring Adivi Sesh as Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major depicts the journey of the young army officer and his inspirational achievements..
Zee News