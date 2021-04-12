The Minnesota Timberwolves, Twins and Wild have decided to postpone today’s games following the shocking killing of Black man Daunte Wright. The decision comes hours after local police took the 20-year-old’s life following a traffic stop. Minnesota Sports Teams Cancel Tonight’s Games According to reports, the biggest sports teams in Minneapolis have acknowledged the hurt […]Full Article
Minnesota Sports Teams Cancel Games Over Daunte Wright
In anticipation of more unrest following the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by police, Minnesota sports teams postponed games.