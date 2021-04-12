Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition, seeks joint custody of kids
Published
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.Full Article
Published
Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February after nearly seven years of marriage.Full Article
Kanye West has responded to Kim Kardashian West's divorce petition, TMZ reports.
The reality star and rap music icon have been married since 2014, but they've been a couple since 2012.