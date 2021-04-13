Michigan Congresswoman *Rashida Tlaib* called for "no more policing, incarceration, and militarization" following the killing of Duante Wright by a police officer.Full Article
Rashida Tlaib Calls For ‘No More Policing’ in Wake of Daunte Wright Killing
