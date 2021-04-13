Directed by Vijay Gutte, known for his critically acclaimed venture `The Accidental Prime Minister`, `Legacy` marks the filmmaker`s maiden outing on the OTT space, and the director`s second association with Akshaye Khanna.Full Article
Akshaye Khanna and Raveena Tandon to share screen for the first time as rivals
