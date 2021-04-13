Shekhar Kapur misses Sushant Singh Rajput

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur had worked extensively with late Sushant Singh Rajput while they prepped for ‘Paani’, which was later shelved. Recently when a Twitter user shared that Shekhar Kapur and SSR used to talk on Twitter, the filmmaker agreed and expressed that he missed the late actor. “I miss exploring philosophy and physics with Sushant. For someone so young, his mind was incredibly agile. With amazing wisdom,” wrote Shekhar Kapur.