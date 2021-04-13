Metropolitan Museum of Art gets Google Doodle treatment for 151st anniversary
Published
Google is celebrating the 151st anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a doodle showcasing the institution's most important art pieces.
Published
Google is celebrating the 151st anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with a doodle showcasing the institution's most important art pieces.
Google is celebrating the 151st anniversary of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with an animated homepage Doodle.
more…