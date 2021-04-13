Meet the friends who saw every Super Bowl

Nearly 70,000 fans will pour into Levi's Stadium Sunday for Super Bowl 50. Among them will be three members of a very exclusive club who call themselves "The Never Miss A Super Bowl Club." The gentlemen have been attending Super Bowls since before it was the Super Bowl -- when it was still the AFL-NFL Championship game. They live in different parts of the country and probably never would have met, had it not been for their shared love of football. Michelle Miller reports.