Yes, Bappi Lahiri's grandson's name is Krishh. "We are followers of Hare Krishna, that's why," Baappida's son Bappa tells ETimes, when contacted. Bappa is dancing in the aisles; Papa is back home free from COVID. The legendary music director returned from Breach Candy Hospital and put out a post declaring the same. So what's happened next? And where does Krrish come in?