YouTuber Jake Paul denies sexual assault allegations made by TikTok star Justine Paradise
Published
A rep for Paul told Fox News "our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it."Full Article
Published
A rep for Paul told Fox News "our client categorically denies the allegation and has every intention of aggressively disproving it."Full Article
In a 20-minute video shared last Friday on YouTube, TikTok star Justine Paradise, 24, accused Paul of forcing her into having oral..
Youtuber Jake Paul has been accused of sexual assault by TokTok star Justine Paradise who said he allegedly forced her to perform..