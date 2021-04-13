After two days of unrest and emotional statements about the horrific killing of Black man Daunte Wright, the Minneapolis police officer responsible for taking his life has resigned. Daunte Wright’s Cop Shooter Resigns According to reports, the white cop who killed Wright has resigned 48 hours after the world took action with Black Lives Matter […]Full Article
Daunte Wright’s Cop Shooter Kim Potter Resigns
Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, has resigned from the force, effective immediately...