All about Ranveer Singh's Anniyan remake

Ranveer Singh is on a movie-signing spree this year and has recently announced yet another exciting project with popular filmmaker Shankar. The film is an official remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Anniyan’ starring Chiyaan Vikram and Sada. Ranveer, who will essay the role of the lead in the film, took to social media to write, “Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shanmughamshankar powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada”. While fans of the actor and the filmmaker are now waiting to know more about the project, here are some interesting facts about the psychological thriller till the makers tell us more. Read on: