Lil Wayne’s Chasing Relationship Goals W/ His Ex-GF Again

Lil Wayne’s Chasing Relationship Goals W/ His Ex-GF Again

SOHH

Published

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne knows true love. The hip-hop superstar has alerted the world he’s back-back with his on-again, off-again ride or die Denise Bidot. Lil Wayne’s Chasing Relationship Goals Weezy F. Baby went to his social media pages to share a super heartfelt clip. The footage reveals Wayne and Bidot are back in each […]

Full Article