MARINA Announces New Album 'ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND'

It's out on June 11th...



*MARINA* will release new album 'ANCIENT DREAMS IN A MODERN LAND' on June 11th.



The record is her first since 2019's 'LOVE + FEAR', and finds MARINA working alongside James Flanigan and Jennifer Decilveo on six tracks.



Out on June 11th, the record is teased by bombastic new single 'Purge The Poison'.



It's a fun drenched return, but as ever there's a rich potency to MARINA's lyricism.



Tune in now.



Tracklisting:

1. Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land

2. Venus Fly Trap

3. Man’s World

4. Purge The Poison

5. Highly Emotional People

6. New America

7. Pandora’s Box

8. I Love You But I Love Me More

9. Flowers

10. Goodbye



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

